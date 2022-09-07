Quayside guesthouse plans given green light
The former solicitors on the corner of Cadwgan Place and Quay Parade in Aberaeron (Google maps )
PLANS to transform a listed former solicitors office in Aberaeron into a guest house have been given the green light by planners.
The scheme will see the Grade II Listed Building at the corner of Cadwgan Place and Quay Parade turned into six-bedroom holiday accommodation with en suite bathrooms.
Giving the scheme for the four-storey building the go-ahead, Ceredigion County Council planners said that “as the proposal involves only minor works to the interior of the building with no external works proposed the proposal will have no effect on the architectural or historic significance of the building.”
