An official application to redevelop a Ceredigion caravan site close to New Quay with an extra 47 pitches from other nearby sites, which has drawn local concerns, has been lodged.
The application follows a public pre-application consultation earlier this year on plans to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, some 1.6 miles from New Quay on the A486 road.
That consultation saw 24 responses from owner/occupiers and local residents, with many raising concerns about the scheme.
A supporting statement accompanying the consultation said the 17 caravans from Wern Mill, Gilfachrheda, “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.
It said it would also lead to the creation of a green space area at the Cross Inn site.
The Wern Mill units would not lead to a loss at that site as, although they have permission, they have not been implemented.
The statement added: “The proposals comprise a low-density scheme, with adequate spacing between units.
“The proposed units are low impact and one-storey, and given that the site currently comprises 103 units, the proposals constitute a sensitive extension.
“The pre-application response did highlight some initial concerns regarding residential amenity.
“As such, it should be noted that along with scaling back the proposals, the proposed development has been designed with residential amenity in mind.”
The official application lodged with Ceredigion planners says, based on figures in a report on the economic value of campsites by The UK Caravan and Camping Alliance, the proposed relocation to Ocean Heights “would create approximately £760,000 in visitor expenditure into the local economy in any year from the proposed 47 units”.
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
