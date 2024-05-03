Retrospective planning has been granted to change the use of a Waunfawr home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) despite the objections from neighbours.
An application to formalise the change at 18 Heol Alun, which has already been converted, was approved by Ceredigion County Council planners subject to conditions in late April.
It was approved despite neighbours objecting saying it was an “overdevelopment”, and that increased traffic and more cars parked on the corner plot would cause issues.