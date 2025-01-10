Ceredigion planners are expected to approve a scheme for a milk whey bio-fertiliser lagoon near Cardigan which has attracted more than 100 objections.
The application for a bio-fertilizer lagoon for storage of food industry by-products at Ffynnoncyff Farm, Y Ferwig was recommended for conditional approval despite county planners receiving 100 objections.
A meeting in December deferred the application for a site visit to take place and the application is set to be decided at the 15 January meeting of the county council’s development management committee, where it is again recommended for approval.
Objections included concerns over odour and fumes, visual impact, and ecological harm.
A planning report says, however, the “associated economic benefits way heavily in favour of the scheme.”