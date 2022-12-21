ABERYSTWYTH Town Council has objected to plans for a town pub to have new English-only signs, and has called for owners to adopt a Welsh language name.
New signage has been applied for at the White Horse pub on Upper Portland Street.
The application is currently being reviewed by county council officers, but the town council has already lodged objections over the “internally illuminated and English only signage.”
“The Council would also like to kindly request that the owners also consider using the Welsh name ie Y Ceffyl Gwyn,” it said.
“This would represent a good business move in attracting local customers.”
The highways department has recommended that any illuminated signs “shall be sited so as not to impair the visibility of drivers.”