Plans to turn a former Gwynedd care home into a holiday hostel for 60 people was rejected by planners over its potential impact on a Welsh village community.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee rejected plans for the change of use of the former Penisarwaun Nursing Home on Monday, 29 July, agreeing with objector concerns over the substantial holiday accommodation scheme.
Applicant Rhys Griffith wanted to convert the single-storey building into 25 bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a games room, kitchen, dining room, ancilliary warden living accommodation and 42 parking spaces. The project attracted objections from locals and the community council. An original application was rejected by planners due to “lack of information” back in February 2023.
In a resubmission officers felt vehicle and access arrangements were now “acceptable” and highway safety was not considered to be “harmed” by the development.
It was also felt the hostel would not “increase the density of use of the site” and in the “context of local and national policies” re-using an existing site was considered “economically beneficial”.
They had suggested imposing “appropriate conditions” to manage “amenity impacts” if it was approved.
However, councillors went against officers’ advice by refusing the scheme, citing overdevelopment, concern for the “nature, density and scale” of the proposal, its potential “detrimental effect on residential amenities” and the impact of an increase in vehicles, in and out of the site and parking as issues.
Penisarwaun commmunity representative Gareth Griffiths, said it was “shocking” the application had been recommended for approval.
“It will cause a significant and negative effect on the quality of our life in this small community. I would like to see this turned into affordable homes for local people,” he said.
“It goes against the wellbeing of this Welsh community, we ask for it to be refused.”
Agent Sioned Edwards said the building had been bought by a “young man from the village,” who wanted to start a business and officers were now satisfied with plans.
Cllr Elwyn Jones said a lot of Penisarwaun residents had contacted him over traffic and parking concerns.
Cllr Edgar Owen said he “could not see a planing reason to refuse” but would have “preferred affordable homes,” a view shared by Cllr Ann Lloyd Jones.
Cllr Cai Larsen queried parking and traffic issues, and Cllr Gareth Coj Parry felt the road would be “used heavily all day long,” posing a danger.
Cllr Gareth Jones urged the committee to “listen to the voices of local people.”
Cllr Louise Hughes said hostels “attract youngsters having a good time…coming and going,”.
“Given the fact that the Community Council has given an extensive list of reasons, and the local member is against it, surely it is our duty to listen?”
Elin Hywel agreed and John Pughe Roberts noted a chapel in his area had been converted into a hostel.
“It sleeps 10 people and there have been problems, people go there to drink and so on,” he said.
Nine votes went against the application, with two in favour. It was therefore rejected.