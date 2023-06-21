Dolgellau South councillor Linda Morgan is delighted by the progress being made at Dolfeurig.
There are new plans for the day care centre and community hub, which include a café and shop, craft workshop, training kitchen, dining hall, a sensory room and more.
The service users will attend various hubs until it is built. They are looking forward to a new building and being able to be a part of the new venture.
It was decided a few years ago to demolish and rebuild Dolgellau’s Canolfan Dolfeurig at a cost of £1.2 million. The council agreed to fill a £600,000 funding gap.
Dolfeurig is a community hub and provides a day care service, giving individuals with learning disabilities the opportunity to attend social events and learn new skills in a way that encourages community engagement.
Cllr Morgan has been a big supporter of Dolfeurig for many years and is looking forward to the new build.
“I hope to see it starting very soon,” Cllr Morgan said. “The staff at the centre are brilliant and provide a first class service.
“Thanks to Annie Humphreys, the manager, Lois Smithies, under manager, Gareth Jones, and support workers Debbie Da Rosa, Helen Jones, Glesni Fowlkes, Haf Levit, Teleri Jones, Meryl Jones, Antoninette Whitehouse, Keri Roberts, Kevin Davies, Carys Lloyd and Jackie Williams.”