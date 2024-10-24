Plans for a new “modern and sustainable” community hall in Aberarth to replace the current ‘dated’ building have been submitted to county planners.
Neuadd Aberarth Committee is seeking permission from Ceredigion County Council for a new hall to replace the existing Aberarth Village Hall.
Documents say the proposal would create “a more modern and accessible community space which will benefit the local community for years to come”.
“The existing village hall is well used and very popular but is dated and not suitable for current requirements,” documents said.
“A new highly insulated more sustainable building with improved amenities and layout is required to continue to serve the local community.”
The plans propose a “large multi-functional space to service various community groups, kitchen and cafe, snooker room and meeting room” and “the existing uses such as day care, classes and community meetings will continue and be more frequent.”
The plans include existing scrub land areas being replaced with new planting.
“To provide a positive biodiversity offset for the site, new planting is to be laid along the southern boundary of the site with new shrubbery,” documents added.
The application will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.