Plans for a new play area at the Welsh Wildlife Centre near Cardigan have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales sought permission for a children’s play area comprising timber play equipment and associated ground works at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran.
The Welsh Wildlife Centre, within the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve, provides a range of facilities including a visitor centre with shop and display rooms, café and WTSWW offices, together with a visitor car park, play area, walking trails, bird hides and a cottage for self-catering guests.
The site of the proposed play area is located on an informal grassland meadow recreation area to the northwest of the visitor centre, using Robinia hardwood logs and sawn timber, ropes and hand-woven nets manufactured using steel reinforced polypropylene, with the appearance of traditional hemp cordage, the applicants say.
A supporting statement said the design proposal is about “increasing play value and creating a place inclusive for everyone”.
It added: “The additional visitors and users of the play equipment would generate minimal and localised noise impacts, confined to the Welsh Wildlife Centre complex itself, with no impacts upon residential properties.”
The plans were conditionally approved.