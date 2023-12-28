Plans have been hatched to build a dedicated dog park in Llanddewi Brefi.
An application has been lodged with Ceredigion County Council for a dog park and associated works at land adjacent to Celfan.
The land, currently used for agricultural purposes, will be developed into a fenced dog park with cladded container to the east of the plot and to plant new native trees and hedgerow along the boundaries.
Documents said the “cladded container will be used to store maintenance equipment for the site and there will be a covered seated area attached to the container for dog owners to use.”
“The proposed development has been designed to improve the sites visual aspect whilst enhancing its ecological value through providing a soft landscaping scheme,” documents add.
“The use of the development will be solely for dog owners to allow them exercise their dogs in a safe and secure surrounding.
“Given the target audience being dog owners, the likelihood of risk to community safety is very low. “A two-meter-high green deer fence will be erected along the boundaries of the site and will allow owners to allow their dogs to run free within the park securely.”
A decision on the proposal is due in the new year.