Plans have been hatched for a retractable glazed enclosure at the end of Aberystwyth’s Royal Pier to allow diners to have interrupted views of Cardigan Bay whatever the weather.
The owners of the Royal Pier have submitted the plans to Ceredigion County Council as part of an “ongoing evolution” of the Grade II listed pier, first built in 1865, in a bid to “secure its future” as a viable and sustainable business while remaining an “iconic” attraction in the town “for visitors and residents alike.”
Planning documents submitted to the council said: “The principal objective of this application is to erect a new covered pergola on the rear of the pier, to provide additional covered seating area for the brasserie and public house.
“The proposed retractable glazed construction will lend a transparency to the structure while minimising its impact on the form of the building.
“It is intended to provide diners with extensive views along the coast, promenade and towards town.
“It will also be entirely reversible.
“The planned enclosure of the seating area represents the next chapter in the pier’s ongoing evolution, reflecting contemporary efforts to sustain its relevance and functionality.
“By adapting the space for use in varied weather conditions, this modification continues the pier's historical trajectory of responding to both environmental challenges and changing public needs, while supporting its role in the local economy.
“The existing condition of the rear of Aberystwyth Pier features an open area with a timber deck, which provides unobstructed views and a casual space for visitors.
“However, this exposed section is subject to weather conditions, limiting its usability during inclement weather and impacting its overall comfort and functionality.”
“The addition of the enclosed seating area will further enhance the pier’s communal value by creating a more versatile space that can be enjoyed year round, regardless of weather conditions.
“This improvement supports the pier's role as a gathering place for residents and visitors, ensuring it continues to serve as a vibrant hub for social interaction, while also supporting local businesses.
The plans will be decided on by Ceredigion council officers at a later date.