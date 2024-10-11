Plans to centre services on four Powys hospitals due to specific need in a bid to save cash which could see services downgraded at Llanidloes hospital have been approved despite warnings from local doctors and a 2,300 signature petition against the move.
Under the plans, approved unanimously by Powys Teaching Health Board at a meeting on 10 October, Llanidloes and Bronllys hospitals will provide care packages for patients requiring no additional treatment and are “ready to go home”, whilst Newtown and Brecon hospitals will provide rehabilitation care for patients.
Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais hospitals will continue as general wards.
The changes will come into effect on 1 December.
Doctors from Machynlleth and Llanidloes had warned the plans could see staff recruitment hit, beds lost and facilities closed, while the meeting heard that a petition was signed by 2,300 people against the changes to Llanidloes hospital.
At the meeting, members received detailed feedback from a six week engagement process on proposals to downgrade services.
The “temporary” service changes were supposed to be implemented in September for a trial period of six months and were agreed as a consequence of the health board’s dire financial position.
The health board is now predicting a deficit budget of £23 million this financial year which could balloon to £35 million.
Due to the backlash from residents and discussion with patient forum Llais, the health board extended the engagement period into September and decided to re-take the decision once analysis of the public comments had been done.
Powys director of patient forum Llais, Katie Blackburn said: “We’ve heard a very strong sense of community feeling and loss.
“The concern is that temporary will become permanent.”
She told the board that if the agreed the changes Llais had a number of expectations.
These include that the health board continually evaluate the changes and at the end of the six month period the option of “reversing” the decision would be included in any recommendations.
Chief executive Hayley Thomas said: “There is no reduction in bed numbers over the sites as a result of these proposals.
“It’s the same capacity that we currently have got going into the winter period.
“This is part of getting ready for winter and the reality is we need to address patient flow and delays across the whole system.
“The whole purpose around this is to improve our productivity and to have better outcomes.”