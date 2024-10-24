A Festival of light will brighten the winter nights in Cardigan after receiving a funding boost to extend.
This year, Small World Theatre is extending the joy of the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade and lighting up more of the town for a longer period as part of Cardigan’s first Festival of Light with the help of the town's businesses and shop keepers.
The Festival of Light / Gŵyl y Golau will run from 30 November to 20 December 2024 and has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, which is administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team on the behalf of Ceredigion County Council.
As well as the magical Christmas lights and Christmas tree organised by Cardigan Town Council, there will be a Light Trail and a joined-up festival programme to include the many events happening at the end of November and in December. With permanently fixed giant lanterns on buildings, light displays, artists’ films, a light-themed exhibition at Canfas, there will be more to visit and celebrate this year.
Siobhan McGovern, Festival Coordinator said: "We're so delighted with the response to the idea of a Festival of Light from the public and traders. It's an opportunity to join forces to promote Cardigan as a winter destination with its many talented artists, unique businesses and top-class events presented in town."
Cardigan’s shops and businesses are also joining in with many making a feature lantern to add to their Christmas widow displays. The company's artists are welcoming Cardigan’s businesses to create a feature lantern for their Christmas window display on Friday, 25 October from 4pm - 8pm.
Cllr Clive Davies said: "Cardigan has a strong vein of creativity and a can-do attitude, once again Small World Theatre with their creative talent have brought together this exiting programme under a new Festival of Light. The funding will support the continued success of the Giant Lantern Parade as well as other planned events which I am very much looking forward to.”
Sam Vicary, Marketing Manager added: "We are also asking other event organisers and businesses within Cardigan to let us know about their events over the festive season. We would like to include them within the Festival of Light programme which will be available on creativecardigan.com and advertised through its social media platforms. We'd like to showcase the very best Cardigan has to offer."