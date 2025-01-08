Plans to modernise the Welsh Wildlife Centre near Cardigan with a new public entrance and a raft of other works which will make it more accessible to all have been approved Pembrokeshire County Council.
The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales sought permission for a long list of changes at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran, including an extension to the visitor centre building and associated works, with a new public entrance, a new pathway connection, reconfiguration of the vehicle turning area and disabled parking bays, a replacement footbridge, and the introduction of ‘Brise Soleil’ to the south and west.
A supporting statement said: “The visitor centre was built in the 1990s with an award-winning concept design.
“However, the usability of the building and some elements of its condition have deteriorated over the years, requiring modernisation.
“In particular, access to the visitor centre for people on the approach to the building is confusing and unclear, with external entrance doors provided at each side of the building.
“For instance, visitors can often be found in the offices on the lower ground floor level by mistake, whilst looking for the shop or café which are provided on the upper floors.
“This important local facility and visitor attraction will be enhanced and improved, by providing a clear and legible single entrance to the building, together with re-configured accessible parking bays and a platform lift for wheelchair users to directly access the new public entrance.”
Further improvements to accessibility will include the new external stairway to the open terrace and public entrance, the widened replacement footbridge and the connecting path to link the accessible parking area with the main footpath to the visitor centre.
Plans for a new play area at the centre were recently approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The latest proposals were conditionally approved.