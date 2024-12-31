One year after the iconic Pen Dinas monument was damaged by a lightning strike, plans are being drawn up to fund its repair in 2025.
The iconic 18-metre high monument that dominates the skyline above Penparcau, has been fenced off ever since a lightning strike on 28 December 2023, that led to 'large rocks' coming loose.
Ceredigion County Council and Cadw have been in discussions over the monument’s repair in 2024.
One year on, the Cambrian News asked Ceredigion County Council for an update and a spokesperson said: "Ceredigion County Council does not own the property, however we are responsible for the area surrounding the monument, and as such we have provided the Heras fencing as a safety measure.
"We are due to follow up on this matter again in the new year, to identify potential funding solutions, and to confirm who will lead on the work."
Until then, the monument remains fenced off, but footpaths around the historic hillfort and 19th Century monument are open.
The monument was built in around 1858 as a memorial to the Duke of Wellington.
According to Cadw, the main person responsible for seeing to its construction was W.E. Richards of Bryneithin.
The monument takes the form of an eighteen metre high upended cannon.
It is built of stone rubble and rises from a square podium, the shaft tapers before arriving at a swept out funnel. It is thought that the column was intended to carry at statue at the top, which was never installed.
The monument was fully restored in 1999, following a lightning strike in 1997, with a replacement rounded slate surround at its top specially made at Blaenau Ffestiniog.
An 18 month project exploring the history of the Iron Age fort at Pen Dinas came to an end over the summer.