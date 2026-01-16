A Porthmadog 80-year-old who damaged a car in a supermarket car park has been fined by magistrates for careless driving.
Christine Dinneen, of Argraig, Morfa Bychan Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The 80-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in the car park of Tesco in Porthmadog on 14 April last year.
The court heard her car caused damage to a Toyota.
Charges of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic accident were withdrawn at the hearing.
Dinneen was fined £58 by magistrates and also handed three penalty points on her licence.
No order was made for costs, but Dinneen must also pay a surcharge of £23.
