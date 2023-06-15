A hall in Criccieth “has proudly accepted a memorial plaque” from the family of Nick Keane.
Nick was chairman and a long-serving trustee of Criccieth Memorial Hall, and a plaque in his honour is now prominently displayed in the main auditorium, on the front of the bar.
Hall trustee Dan Evans said: “Nick was a well-known and popular figure in Criccieth, and dedicated countless hours towards the running of the hall.”
Nick and his wife, Leisha, moved to Criccieth in 1973 and were founder members of the Criccieth Starlight Players, established in 1974. Alongside that, and being a father and grandfather, Nick was involved in a number of local groups and served on the committees of both Criccieth Tennis Club and Porthmadog U3A.
He was a member of the memorial hall committee for over 20 years, and had served in a number of officer roles before becoming chair in 2015. He stepped down in 2022, shortly before his death last September. Among his final duties, was his role on the committee that organised the events in 2022 to celebrate the centenary of the hall’s founding.