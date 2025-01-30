A popular Dyfi Valley resort is on sale for £4.75 million.
Plas Talgarth resort in Pennal has been under the ownership of Macdonald Hotels Ltd for almost 30 years.
However the multi-resort business has now announced that the 77-apartment resort set in the southern tip of Eryri National Park is on sale.
The company stated the decision was made so they could re-invest in their “core portfolio properties”.
Commenting on the decision, a Macdonald Hotels and Resorts spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to seek to sell the resort as part of a group-wide strategy to raise liquidity for the refurbishment and development of properties within our core portfolio.
“We have been transparent regarding our intention to sell the resort with our timeshare owners through recent AGMs and have reassured owners there will be no impact on them given the club units are held in trust.”
Macdonald Hotels and Resorts is said to own 30 luxury hotels and resorts across Wales, England and Scotland.
It is not known whether other resorts are also being put up for sale.
However staff at the resort report Plas Talgarth has been sitting quietly on the market for years already, with the sale only recently becoming public knowledge.
Plas Talgarth boasts 50 acres, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, gym and spa rooms.
The Grade II Listed Georgian mansion at the heart of the site had only last year become home to Indiana Cuisine, a restaurant and bar run by ex-Bollywood star Raj (Mayur Verma).
The resort has previously hosted weddings and corporate events as well as yoga retreats thanks to its large hall and events space.
However, it has also been plagued with issues, with the spa and pool popular with locals closing in the evenings due to a lack of staff.
Knight Frank estate agents describe the resort as having “significant development potential comprising 15 lodges, residential apartments and refurbishment to the existing bedrooms and leisure facilities”.