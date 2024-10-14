“This brings us to the price. Many are of the opinion that it is undervalued. A chalet such as the one included in the Plas package up for sale, sold for £90,000 back in 2015. The Gate Lodge which lies nearby Plas at the bottom of the drive, a 3 bedroom property, sold for £220,000 in 2023. This begs the question - how on earth have they come up with this price?