Campaigners opposing the sale of Plas Tan y Bwlch have once again challenged the Snowdonia National Park Authority.
Locals say they fear losing a piece of their heritage, part of the local slate mining history and part of a landscape denoted as a World Heritage Site, but are trying to understand the financial challenges of Eryri National Park Authority and discuss how a community group or enterprise could take over.
“Unfortunately, the authority cannot share any business plans they have for Plas – in fact, there has been no such plan since 2016-19,” a campaign spokesperson said.
“They have not responded to freedom of information requests for the Plas accounts. Only one total figure is to be had, with no detail or clarity. A public body managing an asset such at this for five years with no clear direction, it’s hard to believe.
“This brings us to the price. Many are of the opinion that it is undervalued. A chalet such as the one included in the Plas package up for sale, sold for £90,000 back in 2015. The Gate Lodge which lies nearby Plas at the bottom of the drive, a 3 bedroom property, sold for £220,000 in 2023. This begs the question - how on earth have they come up with this price?
“The chalet that the authority owns has stood empty since the summer of 2023. It did bring in an income of £110 a night as a self catering unit.
“The cafe has not been open this season. Yet many people turn up from the main road hoping for refreshments, only to be directed to other venues.
“How do you make a loss on a property that stands on such a wonderful site other than through significant failures in management?
“Selling a publicly owned building to a private company without prior consultation with communities would be a travesty, preventing a community enterprise from managing Plas for the benefit of the community.
Plas was purchased with public funds back in the 60s, the public have footed the bill of the salaries of the officers who have mismanaged the asset. Is it not time for the authority to do the right thing and commit to a true effort to support a community initiative? What use is the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act when the authority chooses to insult us in this way?”
Campaigners say a public meeting today (Monday, 14 October at 1.30pm) has turned into an open day, but the authority say it is “a public drop-in session”.
“It is an opportunity for the public to communicate directly with authority members and staff, and to share their views,” an authority spokesperson said.
“It is not a formal consultation, but a chance for us to listen to the community and provide information.
“The statement that there has been no business plan for Plas Tan y Bwlch since 2016-19 is incorrect. The authority has shared business plans post-2019, which are publicly available in our authority meeting papers on our website.
“We intended to formalise a new business plan, but the impact of Covid-19 in 2020 required the implementation of a temporary plan to manage the challenges brought by the pandemic.
“In July 2020, an options paper was introduced, followed by another authority meeting in October 2020, where a B&B model was implemented as a temporary measure given the uncertainties of the time. Since then, it has been difficult to implement a long-term business plan due to staffing issues and economic insecurities.
“The statement that the authority has not responded to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests is also inaccurate. We have responded extensively to requests received, providing more information than was initially requested, including five years of expenditure reports and directing the requester to further budget details available online. All relevant documents are available on our website for public access.
“The asking price of £1.2 million for Plas Tan y Bwlch reflects the significant investment required to bring the property up to standard. A commissioned report in 2022 estimates that £3 million is needed for essential external repairs alone, excluding any internal renovations. These costs have been factored into the current valuation, and despite significant interest, we have received only one formal offer for the site in the three months it has been on the market. The chalet mentioned also requires renovation.
“Regarding the tea room, despite attempting to recruit, staffing shortages, partly driven by the uncertainty surrounding the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch, have prevented us from opening.
“While we acknowledge that the situation has been challenging, it’s important to note that due to the sensitive nature of potential partnerships and the sale discussions, we are not in a position to publicly discuss confidential and legal matters. However, we have been in ongoing discussions with relevant public bodies and community groups about the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch.
“No final decisions have been made, and we are continuing to explore all available options. The authority is committed to considering all feedback, including from community partnerships.”