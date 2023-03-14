PLASCRUG Leisure Centre has reopened this morning after repair works were carried out.
The Aberystwyth leisure centre was forced to close its doors on Monday following damage caused by strong winds to the building.
In an update posted to social media this morning, Plascrug Leisure Centre said: “We are pleased to announce that the required repairs have been carried out at Plascrug Leisure Centre and we will be re-opening both the facility and the car park at 11am today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused.”