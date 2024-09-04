Swimming pools at a leisure centre in Aberystwyth will reopen two weeks later than planned following essential maintenance work.
Both of the swimming pools at Plascrug Leisure Centre have been closed to the public since Monday, 15 July.
They had been due to reopen on Monday, 9 September, but a post on the leisure centre’s Facebook page explains that there has been a two week delay.
The post says: “Public sessions will restart on Saturday, 21 September.
“School swimming and swimming lessons will re-start from Monday, 23 September.
“As a consequence lessons will now finish on 19 December instead of 5 December.
“Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience this work has caused.”