Network operators are being urged to restore mobile signal in Criccieth, Pentrefelin, Llanystumdwy and nearby villages.
Residents in these areas have reported being without mobile and Wi-Fi coverage for over a week, with some reporting a deterioration in their phone signal over a period of months.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS have been told that work is being carried out on a nearby mast, which is causing severe network problems for O2, Vodafone, EE, Tesco Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile, Three, Giffgaff, and BT customers in the area.
Constituents in the Criccieth area were left without mobile and Wi-Fi service for over seven weeks last November when a thunderstorm took out the network, causing severe disruption to both local people and businesses.
Mr ap Gwynfor and Mrs Saville Roberts say people and businesses in the Criccieth area are being repeatedly let down by network providers and mast operators who seem unable to find a lasting solution to perennial connectivity issues.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS and Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: "It’s just over a year since mobile phone customers in the Criccieth area were left unable to make or receive calls for almost seven weeks following a significant outage caused by a thunderstorm.
"When we raised this with network providers and the mast oerator, we were assured that the problem had been sorted and service would be restored. "Yet here we are again, with local people reporting connectivity problems and intermittent service, with the majority of network providers in the area affected. "This ongoing disruption is having an impact on local people and businesses alike. If people are trying to run a business in a rural area, having a reliable signal is something that has become increasingly important.
"Local businesses and individuals want and deserve a better level of service and a better deal from their mobile provider. This isn’t just an inconvenience – it is a damaging barrier to business.
"Network providers are happy enough to take people’s money yet seem unwilling to fulfil their contractual obligations to provide customers with a reliable service and fix problems in a timely manner when they arise.
"We call on all network providers to work collaboratively to bring this issue to a close, restore services to local communities and recompense loyal customers for repeated disruption." O2, Vodafone, EE, Tesco Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile, Three, Giffgaff, and BT have been asked to comment.