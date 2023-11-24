An Aberystwyth foodbank is showing its gratitude to a local plumber who has helped them keep their bills down this winter.
The Jubilee Storehouse, based at St Anne’s Church in Penparcau, benefited from the expertise of heating engineer Martyn Akehurst, who gave his time for free to install a 5KW Mitsubishi air conditioning unit.
The unit will help the foodbank save cash on their heating bills this winter and in the winters ahead.
Martyn, of PHGE Refrigeration Air Conditioning, said: “I grew up in Penparcau and still care about the community. When I heard the foodbank was in need I knew I had to do my bit to help.
"It is such a great charity that does so much good, especially in these difficult times."
Rev Liz Rees, from the Jubilee Storehouse project, said: "We are so grateful to Martyn for all he has done. The foodbank is operating at an all time high at the moment, not least because of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
"We are reaching so many people who need it, but that also means our expenses are very high.
"By installing this unit and giving his time for free to do it Martyn has helped us save around £1,000 a year."