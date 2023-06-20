Poet and broadcaster, Ifor ap Glyn will appear at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre to raise money for the venue.
Glyn is walking from Cardiff to his home in Caernarfon, doing a gig each time he stops and donating the proceeds to local good causes. He will be joined by other poets and musicians at each of his 24 stops.
He set off on 8 June and aims to finish his fundraising challenge on 6 July.
On the fourth week of his trek he will hit Barmouth and the Dragon Theatre.
At 8pm on Thursday, 29 June, he will present a trilingual evening of poems and a song or two with artist and poet Audrey West. Audrey was born in Jamaica, and probing the impact of slavery on today’s society is an important theme in her work. This will be a unique opportunity to hear poems in Welsh Wnglish and Jamaican with translation supplied as necessary.
Admission to the event is free but there will be a collection at the end, the proceeds of which will go to the Dragon Theatre.
The next day Ifor will head to Llanbedr. Commenting on the challenge, he said: “This was something I originally wanted to do to round off my time as National Poet of Wales (2016-22). I liked the idea of performing in some unfamiliar venues such as the Blue Scar Club in Pontrhydyfen, or the Magic Lantern in Tywyn – but it would also be a chance to revisit places that have some personal significance for me. My father had family in Barmouth - and I’m looking forward to appearing at the Dragon Theatre again!”
But there is another reason for walking 270 miles from Cardiff to Caernarfon, as Ifor explained.
“Sha thre/ Am adra’ means ‘heading for home’ and I’ll be walking until I reach my home in Caernarfon. However millions of people are currently walking similar distances: from Syria to Lebanon, from Eritrea to Sudan, from Ukraine to Poland, in the hope that they too will find a home at their journey’s end.
”As well as supporting local good causes along the way, I’m also keen to draw attention to the plight of these refugees and you can support the work of the Welsh Refugee Council by following this link and making a donation: www.justgiving.com/page/ifor-ap-glyn-1684881984265.”