The next day Ifor will head to Llanbedr. Commenting on the challenge, he said: “This was something I originally wanted to do to round off my time as National Poet of Wales (2016-22). I liked the idea of performing in some unfamiliar venues such as the Blue Scar Club in Pontrhydyfen, or the Magic Lantern in Tywyn – but it would also be a chance to revisit places that have some personal significance for me. My father had family in Barmouth - and I’m looking forward to appearing at the Dragon Theatre again!”