Mr Dunbobbin recently visited areas affected by cases of ASB to learn first-hand from people affected and to look at what future measures can be put in place across north Wales, from Bangor to Barmouth and Rhyl to Wrexham. He has also joined local police officers and community initiatives across North Wales that aim to counter ASB and support young people and victims of crime, through the Your Community, Your Choice fund, which helps to support local initiatives, such as sporting and social activities to keep young people occupied and out of trouble.