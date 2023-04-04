North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and North Wales Police are holding an advice surgery at Canolfan Felin Fach, Penlan Street for residents of Pwllheli and surrounding areas.
The surgery will be open from 2pm to 4pm on 19 April as part of the PCC’s mission to bring policing closer to the people of the region.
The initiative will enable local people to discuss policing in their communities and to raise any concerns or comments they might have with the commissioner and representatives from North Wales Police.
The commissioner and officers will be happy to talk through matters that affect residents in their local community.
Attendees will have 20 minutes to speak with the commissioner, who will be accompanied by representatives from his office and North Wales Police, to provide the maximum possible assistance to the public.
The conversations will remain confidential, and the commissioner, officers and staff will be able to provide further signposting if an issue can be more appropriately dealt with by other agencies and organisations.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I am delighted to be coming to Pwllheli as part of my monthly advice surgeries for the people of north Wales.
“I always aim to listen closely to what residents are telling me and it is clear to me that many people want to have a closer and more personal relationship with policing, especially in the more rural areas of north Wales.
“I would urge local residents to get in touch, book their place and meet me and North Wales Police to discuss their problems, so that we can do our best to address them. As a PCC who is rooted in the community, I am determined to bring visible policing – and the way it works – closer to communities and neighbourhoods right across north Wales.”
The Police and Crime Commissioner has four main duties, they are to set the priorities for policing in north Wales; to decide the budget for North Wales Police; to listen and respond to the public’s views on policing; and to hold the Chief Constable to account.
The PCC will be accompanied in Pwllheli by staff from his team and North Wales Police who will help to facilitate the meetings and take notes if needed.
Surgeries are by appointment only to ensure that the issues being raised relate to policing, crime or community safety, and to ensure the PCC is fully briefed on the issue prior to the meeting.
While the commissioner is unable to intervene in operational matters, he welcomes residents’ feedback on how north Wales is policed.
The PCC will not be able to consider complaints about police officers, member of police staff, police community support officers or special constables as this has to go through the existing and established channels. Further advice on the complaints system is on the OPCC website here.
If you would like to book a 20-minute slot with Mr Dunbobbin, contact the PCC’s office with your name, contact information and what you would like to discuss during your meeting, by email at [email protected] or phone on 01492 805486.
Please note, surgery slots are limited and work on a first come, first served basis and a slot cannot guarantee a slot for everyone. If a session is full, residents will be given the details of alternative sessions.