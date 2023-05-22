Police are appealing for information after graffiti appeared at Tywyn train station.
North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the graffiti on a shelter at the station.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We are appealing for information relating to some damage caused to the shelter at the train station in Tywyn on the weekend of Friday, 12 and Saturday, 13 May.
"If you have any information that will help with the investigation call 101 and ask for British Transport Police."