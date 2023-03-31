Police are appealing for information following reports that "a large quantity of gold and jewellery" have been stolen in Meirionnydd.
North Wales Police (NWP) are asking for information from the public, and launched their appeal for help on social media.
A post on the Facbook page of NWP Gwynedd South said: "We are investigating a burglary that has taken place in the village of Llwyngwril.
"A large quantity of gold and jewellery is reported to have been stolen from a property on the A493 through the village.
"The burglary is understood to have happened sometime between 11am on Monday, 27 March and 4pm on Wednesday, 29 March."
Detective constable Jamie Atkinson said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact us as soon as possible.
“Additionally, we are appealing for anyone in the wider area who may have dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV footage in the area from the timeframe mentioned get in touch.
“Anyone with information that may help in our investigations is urged to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000251549.”