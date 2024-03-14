Police are appealing for information to find a 15-year-old missing from Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police want people who see Lucas (pictured) or have information about him to contact them.
“Please contact Dyfed-Powys direct if you have any information to assist,” a police spokesperson said.
The teenagers was reported missing from the Newtown area.
Lucas is described as being 6ft 2inches tall, of a large build and shortish dark hair.
He has links in the Powys and North Wales Police area.
If you have any information that might help police find Lucas, you can send them a direct message on social media, email [email protected] or call 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20240307-358.