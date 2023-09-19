Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Bala.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on 18 September.
Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the NWP Roads Policing Unit said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Fron Goch, Bala.
“We received a call at around 11.55am on Sunday September 10th to report a collision involving a white motorbike and white transit van near to the National White Water Centre in Fron Goch, Bala.
“Emergency Services attended the incident which resulted in one man being taken to Stoke hospital with serious injuries. “He has since been released and returned home.”
PC Anna Jolley said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have been driving between Bala and Trawsfynydd prior to the collision who saw either vehicle, or may have dashcam footage, to contact police.”
Anyone with information that could assist with our investigations is asked to contact us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000863740.