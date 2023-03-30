Police are appealing for information following a collision last Friday.
North Wales Police said the collision between a car a motorcycle took place at Llandeiniolen.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: "We’re appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 2pm on Friday on the A4244 at Llanddeiniolen, Caernarfon.
"The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, which resulted in one woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"If you have any information that could assist in our investigations, contact us via our website, or call 101, quoting reference number 23000250166."