Police appeal for missing Cardigan man
Tuesday 14th June 2022 12:27 pm
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Mark, from Cardigan (Dyfed-Powys Police )
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Cardigan man who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.
Mark was last seen at about 3.30pm on Monday, 13 June in Greenfield Row, Cardigan. Dyfed-Powys Police said.
He is described as approximately 5ft 2in tall, with black hair and wears glasses.
He may be driving a black Ford transit van, SF71 CSY.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. quote ref: DP-20220614-09.3”
