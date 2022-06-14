Police appeal for missing Cardigan man

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Mark, from Cardigan ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Cardigan man who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Mark was last seen at about 3.30pm on Monday, 13 June in Greenfield Row, Cardigan. Dyfed-Powys Police said.

He is described as approximately 5ft 2in tall, with black hair and wears glasses.

He may be driving a black Ford transit van, SF71 CSY.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.