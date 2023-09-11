Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault near Llanarth, Ceredigion.
Dyfed-Powys police say an altercation is believed to have taken place between two pedestrians and the driver and passenger of a White Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.
The male pedestrian is alleged to have assaulted both driver and passenger, with the passenger sustaining a bloody lip.
It took place on the Oakford to Llanarth road at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 23 August.
Anyone travelling along this road at this time, with dashcam footage, or who lives nearby and may have seen something, is asked to contact police.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.