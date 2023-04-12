Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was injured in an incident in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place outside a nightclub in the town last month.
A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Pwllheli.
"The incident, in which a man was injured, happened at the Venu nightclub on Saturday, 18 March at around 11pm.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that may help our investigation is urged to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000231749."