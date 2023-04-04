North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 28-year-old woman.
The woman sadly died following a collision on the A487 bypass between Felinheli and Caernarfon.
At around 7pm yesterday, Monday, 3 April, police received reports of a four-vehicle road traffic collision involving a dark grey Audi A3 saloon, BMW 1 series, Peugeot 208 and a Skoda Octavia.
Emergency services, including the Wales Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue attended. Sadly the woman driving the Peugeot was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s family and the coroner have been informed.
A four-year-old child has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital with life threatening injuries. A woman was airlifted to Stoke Hospital with serious injuries. Two people were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with serious injuries.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from the Roads Policing Unit said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the people involved in this tragic incident which is sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.
“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A487 bypass between 6.30pm-7pm who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage leading up to it, particularly of the Audi, to get in touch with police.
“If you have any information, please contact police via webchat (or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000283204.”
The road was re-opened shortly before 7am this morning (4 April).