Police are appealing to the public to help them find Toby Humphreys of Porthmadog.
North Wales Police (NWP) have launched an appeal on social media, asking for information about the whereabouts of Humphreys who is wanted in connection to a number of driving offences.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "Humphreys, 29, of Porthmadog is currently wanted on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after a collision and driving without a licence.
"If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact police via our website or by calling 101."