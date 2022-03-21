Police appeal to find woman

Police have revealed a CCTV image of the person they are looking for ( NWP Gwynedd South )

POLICE are appealing to the public to help them identify this person.

North Wales Police would like to find out who the woman is following an incident in Ffordd Dewi Sant, Nefyn.

“During the early evening of Friday, 11 March a young female has run up to an elderly man’s door causing a disruption by banging on the door and then running off,” an NWP Gwynedd South explained.

“We appreciate the quality of the CCTV image isn’t brilliant but you may be able to identify the youth by the clothing worn!

“If you have any information that will help our officers or CCTV that covers this area please visit our website and report via the webchat or call 101 and quote incident reference number 22000172736.”

The live webchat can be found at https://orlo.uk/PLPU8.