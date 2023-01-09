Three people in the Pwllheli area have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.
North Wales Police (NWP) executed a warrant on Thursday, 5 January, at a property in the town centre of Pwllheli where they say a substantial amount of drugs and cash were seized. Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences, and their investigations continue.
Sergeant Simon Barlow said: “North Wales Police will endeavour to continue to bring to justice those persons in our communities who are dealing drugs and causing misery to residents.
“If you have any information or concerns about drugs in your area, contact police. We will investigate reports fully.”
If you have any information about drugs in your area, contact police or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers.