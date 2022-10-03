Police arrest three people on suspicion of shop thefts
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Monday 3rd October 2022 12:00 pm
Share
(Stock photo )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
POLICE have arrested three people on suspicion of theft following reports of clothes being stolen from shops in Porthmadog.
North Wales Police said they received reports last Thursday lunchtime of numerous items of clothing having been stolen.
“Officers caught up with a vehicle when the occupants stopped to buy sandwiches from a local shop,” an NWP Gwynedd South spokesperson said.
“Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.
“A search of the car also revealed a substantial amount of alcohol, and the vehicle was seized.
“They have been released on police bail and our investigation is continuing.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |