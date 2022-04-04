Police ask parents if they know where their children are following damage to school
YOUTHS who damaged a school building have been given a yellow card for anti-social behaviour.
North Wales Police issued the cards to youths who damaged the canteen at Ysgol Y Traeth in Barmouth.
Following the damage, NWP Gwynedd South asked parents in the seaside town if they knew where their children were.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Do you know where your children are playing late afternoon/early evenings?
“Significant damage has been caused to new cladding on the canteen in Ysgol Y Traeth.
“A large number of youths (12–15-year-olds) have been seen on the school grounds and have been seen in the area that the damage was caused.
“These youths will now be issued with yellow cards for Anti-Social Behaviour.
“This is causing a negative impact on the local community as well as a financial impact on the school.
“Any youths seen to be causing criminal damage or behaving in a manner of anti-social behaviour will be spoken to and the appropriate steps will be taken.”
