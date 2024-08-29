OFFICERS have confirmed a person died on the railway line near Aberystwyth on Wednesday afternoon.
The A44 running from Llanbadarn Fawr to Morrisons was closed and rail passengers were left on the train for around two hours after a person was hit on the tracks just outside Aberystwyth at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
British Transport Police have now confirmed that a person died, saying: "Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 3.30pm yesterday (28 August) near Aberystwyth Railway Station.
"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead.
"The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Authorities have not yet named the person who died.
Transport for Wales said the line reopened at 6pm on Thursday.
The A44 was closed for around an hour with Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the scene to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Network Rail advised: “If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."