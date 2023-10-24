Pupils who are members of the school council at Ysgol Tan y Castell in Harlech were delighted to learn the school will benefit from a North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) grant of £250 for the Harlech Community Garden.
PCSO Elliw Williams, who actively supported the grant, presented the cheque to the children, accompanied by PCSO Gill Duffy-Williams.
Joe Patton, project leader for the group of volunteers who look after the community garden in Harlech, said the grant has enabled the purchase and planting of daffodils, the funding of compost to plant them, the purchase of garden maintenance equipment and shrubs that are on order for planting next spring.
The daffodils are expected to bloom in time for St David’s Day and Mothering Sunday when pupils of Ysgol Tan y Castell will be invited to pick and take the flowers home to their mothers.