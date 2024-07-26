Over £600 has been donated from from police funds to groups in Gwynedd.
On behalf of the Police and Communities Together (PACT) fund, PCSO Lona donated £190 to Canolfan Hemblas y Bala to support summer activities for youths in the town,
£200 to Bangor Street Pastors for their assistance with Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau on Saturday, 20 July, and £250 for Theatre Derek Williams in Bala.
This will help the cinema carry out activities for young people during the summer holidays.
