This has been setup and run by local volunteers who collect surplus food from local retailers and redistribute that food amongst the community. All of the food collected is destined for landfill despite being perfectly edible.
Ffrij is at the train station and is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10am to 12pm.
Earlier this month, PCSO Williams presented a cheque for £100 from PACT funding to help towards the ‘Warmer Winter Wednesdays’ project at St Cadfan’s Church.
This project provides a safe and warm space for people in the community to meet and enjoy each others company.