A man with links to north Wales is wanted by police.
North Wales Police are sharing an appeal by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to find Christopher Corfield who is wanted on recall to prison.
"Detectives also believe he may have information that could assist an investigation into class A drugs supply.
Christopher Corfield, 56, is described as 6ft tall, medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes and has a Liverpool accent," a unit spokesperson explained.
"He has links to Stocksbridge Village, Page Moss, West Derby, Liverpool, and North Wales.
"If you see him or hold any information, contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.
Alternatively, you can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000878302."