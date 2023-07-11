Police say they are increasing patrols on a Penparcau road following concerns from residents that it is being used as a ‘rat run’.
Residents who live along Tan y Fron Lane say drivers are using the single-track road as a ‘rat run’, heading down the single track above Top Shop in Southgate, looping around onto Llwyn yr Eos, driving past the school and illegally turning right down Pen y Bont hill, to avoid congestion on the village roundabout at peak hours.
But the problem with speeding cars is not limited to rush hour.
Speaking with the Cambrian News earlier this month, residents said they have been campaigning for 30 years for greater restrictions and that the volume of traffic and the speed they travel has increased in recent years.
There are access only signs at the entrance to the lane, but residents feel more needs to be done.
Responding to concerns, police confirmed this week increased patrols will be carried out around Tan y Fron Lane in a bid to tackle the issue.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police works in close partnership with GoSafe to keep roads safe.
“We were made aware of concerns in Tan y Fron Lane, Penparcau following which an assessment was carried out by the local GoSafe team. Unfortunately, the location is not suitable for GoSafe mobile enforcement.
“Increased patrols are being conducted in the area and should officers be present and witness anyone contravening the access only prohibition or the speed restriction, residents can be assured they will be dealt with accordingly.
“However due to the nature of what is being reported, officers may not be present when someone is contravening the traffic regulations.
“We would encourage residents to report incidents and vehicles to the police so a clearer picture of the issue can be established and targeted.
“Police and GoSafe will continue to work together to address the concerns of residents.”
The residents have received backing from local county councillor Carl Worrall and Ceredigion MP Ben Lake.
Cllr Worrall told the Cambrian News: “Something needs to be done. It is an accident waiting to happen.
“There are young children and old people living on the lane and they are worried for their safety.”
Mr Lake said he felt some form of traffic-calming measure is ‘urgently needed’ however Ceredigion County Council said the current measures in place were ‘sufficient’, adding using the lane to access the school is illegal.