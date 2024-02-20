Aberystwyth Police are investigating an incident that occurred at around 5pm on Monday, 12 February on the cycle path between Rhydyfelin and Llanfarian.
A female runner reported being approached by a male who attempted to get her to stop running. The woman carried on running and wasn’t harmed.
A police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was using the path, or in the area of Alltwen near Tan y Bwlch mansion, at around this time, who saw anyone acting suspiciously or in a way that caused them concern.
“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.”
You can contact the police at https://orlo.uk/lLxI7m, by calling 101, or by sending a direct message to Dyfed-Powys Police on social media.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote incident number 370 of February 13th.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.