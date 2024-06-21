Police have launched an investigation following the alleged theft of £5,000 of diesel and tools from a business in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police say they are “appealing for information following a burglary in the Caernarfon area”.
A police spokesperson said: “A business on the Seoint Mill Industrial Estate in Caernarfon has reported that it was broken into overnight between Tuesday June 11th and Wednesday June 12th.
“A quantity of diesel and tools worth approximately £5,000 were taken from the location.
“Anyone who was in the surrounding area and heard or witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage nearby, should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000521935.”