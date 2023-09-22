Police are investigating reports of a burglary in Porthmadog.
Electrical equipment is reported to have been taken from a premises on the industrial estate.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are investigating a burglary that is reported to have happened in the early hours on September 15th at the Penamser industrial estate in Porthmadog.
“A quantity of electrical equipment was taken including power tools and electric testers.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact us.
“Further to this, we are also appealing for anyone who may have seen, or may have dashcam footage, a white vehicle acting suspiciously during the evening of Thursday 14th September into the early hours of Friday 15th September to contact us.
“Anyone with information that may help with our investigations is asked to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000882951.”