Police investigation launched after body found in river

POLICE have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in the river Rheidol earlier today.

Mill Street in Aberystwyth was closed from around 12pm todaywhile emergency services attended the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area whilst officers dealt with the incident.

In a brief statement posted on its social media feed, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident on Mill St in Aberystwyth. Could you please avoid the area if possible.”

Police confirmed this afternoon that a body was found in the river.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Police are investigating following the discovery of the body of a man in the river Rheidol, under Trefechan Bridge, in Aberystwyth at around 12.30pm today, Thursday, 16 June.